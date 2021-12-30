New game lounge opening in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — How big is your imagination? Possibly a lot smaller than when you were younger, but owners of the newly opened Nexus Game Lounge are looking to reignite your imagination through games.



Well, one thing is for sure, I’ve never seen anything like this in town, and Operations Manager, Utah Robertson says he has the answer to the familiar question, “What is there to do in Wichita Falls?”



“Standing in front of you is this cobalt and he’s got his snarling teeth and spear,” Robertson said.

Are you a fan of board games? Then look no further because Nexus Game Lounge is packed full of them, but they’re not your typical run-of-the-mill board games.



“We offer everything from board games, to tabletop RPG, or role-playing games, wargaming, and anything that anyone is interested in, we’re willing to learn and offer that to the community,” Robertson said.

Role-playing games like the familiar Dungeons and Dragons and even football with a twist, Blood Bowl.

“It’s all 3D printed in-house and painted, our teams are 3-d printed and painted by our staff and it’s basically football and chess,” Robertson said.

Robertson says some of these games can take hours to create, paint, and even play– and if you’ve never played them before– Robertson says don’t let that keep you away.



“This coming Monday is our Blood Bowl learn to play for the first time and we take you through the very basics as if you’ve never heard of the game to a point that you can sit down at a table and not feel embarrassed that you don’t know what’s going on,” Roberston said.

Robertson said not only are these games a great way to meet new friends– they can also have a positive impact on your mental health.



“There’s been so much research done into people who have like social anxiety or depression or anything of that nature, using role-playing games, tabletop board games to escape their reality into a world or a persona that they can more comfortably exist in or deal with their problems on a day to day,” Robertson said.

And for those who are bigger fans of console gaming, Nexus offers that as well, in fact, Robertson said they have something for just about anyone of any age



“We have some games that are more geared toward the younger crowds so anyone that’s like a five-year-old can come in and learn to play a game with their parents, it’s definitely fun for all ages and we make sure that we try to explain that in our announcements for our events what the age level would be appropriate to play this would be for,” Robertson said.

And in a world full of chaos right now, what better way to escape reality by living out your fantasy on a game board.



Robertson says they have different events weekly.

