WFISD, Holliday ISD offer students free meals

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All families in the Wichita Falls and Holliday Independent School Districts now have the opportunity to receive free meals for children under the age of 18-years-old.

At a time where food insecurity remains a major problem for people in the Texoma area, school officials said they will begin serving no charge meals to children starting Monday, Sept. 21 through December 2020.

With this announcement, school officials also said the Child Nutrition Department will still process applications for Free and Reduced Meals, in the instance USDA policy no longer allow free meals.

For Holliday ISD, school officials said if a child comes through to get milk only, they will be charged $.50 for each carton because milk is not part of a reimbursable meal.