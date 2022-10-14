WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Spooky season is upon us and with Halloween just a couple of weeks away, what better way to get into the spirit of the season than visiting haunted houses?

A new haunted house with a twist, Nightmare on Indiana Avenue, just opened in downtown Wichita Falls, but it’s not your typical run-of-the-mill haunted house.

“It’s with a little bit of an escape room aspect to it. Yes, we heard a lot about downtown development and the different things they are trying to do downtown, and we wanted to bring something to the town this season, and, you know, make it all-inclusive for everyone, kids, families, all that good stuff,” Kyllia Byrd said.

Co-owner of Nightmare on Indiana, Kyllia Byrd moved here from Dallas, bringing big-city ideas into Wichita Falls.

“Let’s make it a little different. Let’s make it engaging and that’s when the escape room aspect came to us. You’re scared, trying to figure out clues and find your way out, and that’s, like, super creepy,” Byrd said.

Byrd said this haunted house is perfect for all ages and is set up so that your whole family has to work together.

“Expect some scares. Expect to have to look for clues. We’re not just going to put it right in your face. You’re going to have to look for it. You’re going to have to think a little bit,” Byrd said.

Nightmare on Indiana is inside the old Crashworks building, giving visitors a multi-level haunted house and escape room. And, since Byrd has been downtown, she’s been blown away by the amount of support she’s received.

“We even have a few discounts and coupons like $3 off cover charge all month for all of our guests at the Irish Pub right there. Around the corner, there’s Bee’s Rolled Ice Cream, and she’s giving 10% off for anyone that comes and visits us and goes over there. Just because of the community and just like kind of giving back in that sense,” Byrd said.

Nightmare on Indiana Avenue is located at 8th and Indiana. They are open Thursday through Sunday, from 8 p.m. to midnight.

For more information on how you can purchase your tickets, click here.