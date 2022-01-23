New healthcare office serving those with no or expensive insurance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new direct primary care office is now serving those who need it most in downtown Wichita Falls.

Stratos DPC, run by husband and wife Doctors Jeffrey Swanson and Olga Tezaguic, opened up a little more than two weeks ago.

They say they’re already seeing their office benefit the community.

They serve those who don’t have any insurance at all, those who do have insurance but the deductible or co-pay is still too expensive or an emerging need, small businesses who are looking to provide primary care for their employees.

Swanson and Tezaguic both say going from 2,000 to 3,000 patients per physician at their old practice, to 300 to 400 now, will make all the difference with patients.

“This whole concept of DPC, direct primary care, has been impressive for a lot of folks when they come in, ‘wow I get to see my doctor whenever I want to, I can text them, I can call them and even after hours they will call or text me back about a concern I may have,'” Swanson said.

“We have a waiting room but really it’s not going to be used, it’s kind of a look at, hello and most of the appointment is in this room when we actually get to talk to you. It is not hurried. We don’t limit people just one medical problem, we pretty much talk to them about anything that’s on their mind,” Tezaguic said.

And most of the time, Stratos patients will be able to schedule an appointment the same day or the very next day.

