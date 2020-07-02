New hemp facility considers Wichita Falls for major investment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Those out of work due to COVID-19 could be in luck as a Dallas-based Panda Biotech, a hemp processing facility, could potentially call Wichita Falls home and would offer 50 to 75 new jobs in the area.

Vice President of Business Attraction for the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce David Leezer said it’s not set in stone yet, but he’s hopeful the company will decide to move to Wichita Falls.

Leezer said the company specializes in harvesting hemp to make fabric out of it, making it more environmentally friendly. Last week the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation approved an incentive package worth us to $2.8 million to attract the project.

“The primary product that they would be producing is a fabric type material that you would find in clothing and you would find potentially in plastic material, replacing the oils in the plastics, so it has a lot of different uses and could really have a huge impact in this region,” Leezer said.

Leezer said our location is key for this potential new business because of the access to Oklahoma and Dallas that I-44 and Highway 287 provide.