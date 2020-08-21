New Hike and Bike Trail app encourages residents to get outdoors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a lengthy facelift, the new Wichita Falls Hike and Bike Trail app has been launched to help locate and identify areas on the trail.

The app, a project begun at the end of 2019, allows runners and riders to locate rest areas, bike repair stations, restrooms and different points of interest in each park.

Program Manager Karel Davis said the app is to help encourage residents to get out on the trail and get some exercise.

“Really the trail system is a beautiful mapped out system,” Davis said. “Its eventually going to be 26 miles, but there is still some work to be done on it and we will have to update the app as it goes along,”

The app also has pictures of the trail from the ground as well as ariel views.

You can download the app here.