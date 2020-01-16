New holistic shop opens in downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—What started as just a booth has now blossomed into full-on brick and mortar in downtown Wichita Falls.

Withershins Menagerie is a one-stop-shop for all of your metaphysical needs.

Here you can find everything from wands, to herbs, even spellbooks. Something that Mama Withershin said this town has been lacking, that is until now.

Have you ever wanted to cast a spell to find your true love? Or maybe to receive good luck for years to come? What if you’re just really into crystals?

That’s where Withershins Menagerie comes in to play.

“I was pretty much raised in a family that believed in the majority of the things that are in this store, so it was only like second nature to pass it down and teach her how to do it,” mother of the owner Mama Withershin said.

Madison Gerber is the owner and daughter of Mama Withershin, so Gerber is pretty knowledgeable about metaphysical and holistic works. Gerber said when they first opened Withershin’s they were terrified of the response they were going to receive, and so far a month in they said the hard work has paid off.

“It’s been incredible,” Mama Withershin said. “The popularity blew up right after Christmas and honestly, before Christmas, we were kind of sweating it a little bit, so we weren’t expecting it to boom as fast as it did and it did. It was pretty quick so were really happy with the outcome,”

Both said not only is it helping to keep a family tradition alive, but it’s also helping those who walk through their doors daily.

“It feels good, we had a customer that came in a few days ago that told me he was actually on his way to commit suicide and he stopped here for no reason, he felt the need to look up metaphysical on google and he was drawn here and he came here and he left a happier person, in fact, he came back to see me again yesterday,” Mama Withershin said.

Both Gerber and Mama Withershin said they hope this store shows Wichita Falls that metaphysical doesn’t mean evil, giving every resident a chance to stop by for a heaping dose of positivity.

Withershins Menagerie also holds sister circles, where anybody male or female can come together and chat about metaphysics.

Plans are also being made to start a tarot Friday, where folks can learn more about tarot cards and improve their abilities to read them.