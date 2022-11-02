WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The east side of Wichita Falls will soon see some new high-end housing popping up around the area. City councilman for District 2 Larry Nelson has spent the past year on City Council.

He is working hard with one goal in mind: continue revitalizing the east side of town. One way he’s doing that is by partnering with former Wichita Falls resident Glenda Cloud to begin construction on new homes in the area.

The homes will be large three bedroom, two and a half bath properties and the hope is to inspire others to build more desirable homes on the city’s east side.

“First of all, I went to Booker T. Washington, went to school there, and like you say I’ve seen this neighborhood in its glory days, so I just kind of wanted to bring it back up to value over here and try to increase the value and make the East Side a little bit better neighborhood,” Glenda Cloud said.

“A part of my platform was awareness of the things that’s over here because a lot of people don’t want to build over here because they think you can’t build over here, but you can build over here,” Councilman Nelson said.

Construction on the first house is expected to wrap up by December. You can find out more information by calling (214)-514-9525.