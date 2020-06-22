New Hope Presbyterian Church has final service at current location

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After more than 70 years on speedway avenue, New hope Presbyterian Church had their final service at that location.

But even with a new location, the legacy of New Hope will continue on.

The New Hope congregation has been having services in their fellowship hall for the past two years because of the sanctuary’s poor foundation. But with a new building comes new hope and an even brighter future.

A rainy morning wouldn’t stop the members of New Hope as they gathered one last time in the building that holds decades of precious memories.

“To deconsecrate this building that was dedicated to the service of God on March 19th, 1950. Because God was with the members of Faith Memorial Presbyterian Church on that day. And he’s with us this day,” New Presbyterian Church pastor Reverend Don Stribling said.

After serving its congregation and the community for more than 70 years, New Hope is moving their services to enterprise street. And the congregation is excited to get to their new place of worship.

“This church will carry on the tradition that came to this church. It is something that we need to do. And really looking forward to a new ministry in a new area,” longtime New Hope member Nancy Estes said.

“Our change in how we’re doing things really won’t change anymore from the past three months,” Stribling said. “We’ll continue to do what we’re doing. We’re fortunate to be able to continue to do all the ministries that we’re doing without having to have a building.”

New Hope has had services and other ministries over Zoom because of COVID-19. And since the building was home to New Hope’s teaching ministries, members are happy to hear that the building will be used to further teach young minds at Dexter Learning.

“As a teacher myself, I’m very proud that a school will be here to continue all of the learning that has taken place in this building,” Estes said.

“When you drive up and you see this, for someone to be able to go to school in this building, I think is gonna be a really, really nice experience,” Stribling said.

“This has always been a beautiful building. But even more beautiful is all the love that has flown from within this building,” Palo Duro Presbytery moderator ruling elder Dee Rice said.

New Hope looks to continue bringing that love through their online services and to their new location.

New Hope Presbyterian will be fully moved out of the church by the end of the week and they hope to begin service at their new location by December.