New Hotter’N Hell 2020 jersey’s selling fast

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As riders begin logging their Hotter’N Hell Hundred times at home, they can still get geared up like they are gathering in downtown Wichita Falls.

The design, in motion before the pandemic, of this years jersey gives participants a feel of what the Hotter’N Hell Hundred is usually like.

“It gives folks an opportunity to share what we have in this community,” HHH executive director Chip Filer said.

The official jersey of Hotter’N Hell Hundred takes time to perfect though, with thousands of people from around the country order one.

Since last year’s jersey sold so well, the team of Filer, Sandy Fleming and Richard Carter make up the dream team tasked to top last years design.

“[Last year’s] sold out,” Filer said. “And so as we sat with what we were going to do with 2020, we figured, well how can we beat that?”

With the way sales are looking, they found the answer to that question.

The front, a shot of the start line looking from the south featuring thousands of riders, the downtown Wichita Falls landscape, and a fly-over.

“It celebrates our marriage with Sheppard Air Force Base every year and the flyover we get with the four pilots,” Filer said.

The back is the start line but from the North, both photos taken by Carter on his iPhone last year with design help from Primal.

“It gives people an opportunity for people all over the world that want to buy this to get an idea, Hotter’N Hell is known around the world,” Filer said.

Selling over 2,000 items of clothing, with 1,800 of those being jersey’s, they are proving even without an in-person race or the annual consumer show, the popularity of this event isn’t slowing down.

“It’s been very very popular all across the country,” Filer said “People are buying the jersey and they’re going out and doing their virtual rides and sending us pictures.”

Make sure you grab one before it’s too late, because this year’s jersey is hotter’n ever!

Filer added they only have a few jersey’s left in each size, so click here to buy one!

Plus, if you order a jersey and live in Wichita Falls, you select free shipping and pick up your order up at the Endurance House on Taft!