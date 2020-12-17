New House Bill 196 proposal has some Texans concerned

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — A new proposed bill in Texas would mean that homeowners could be required to “retreat” prior to using deadly force in specific circumstances.

Dennis Taylor with Wichita Shooters Academy urges those who are concerned to contact their local representatives and said this bill could have some underlying problems when it comes to someone having to defend themselves during a break-in.

“Some of the hazards that could happen is a precedent could be set and if they were shot or harmed in some way and they bring a civil suit cause anybody can sue anybody for anything and they bring a civil suit saying they meant no harm,” Wichita Shooters Academy Instructor Dennis Taylor said.

Texas law, known as the “Castle Doctrine”, states that citizens have the right to employ deadly force in defense of their “land or tangible, movable property,” but House Bill 196 would only allow homeowners to use deadly force against an assailant if they are “unable to safely retreat.”

Under the bill, filed by Democrat Representative Terry Meza, property owners would be restricted from using deadly force in order to impede aggravated robbery or other robbery crimes.