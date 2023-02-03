WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—With the college and high school golf season upon us, what better way to get back into the swing of things than by visiting Next Level Golf? When you think of golf, you have to have plenty of room to play, not to mention nice enough weather to make it through 18 holes, well soon, you’ll be able to play no matter the weather, because Next Level Golf is Wichita Falls’ first ever indoor golf simulator facility.

Golf is a sport that has stood the test of time after becoming popular here in the United States at the turn of the century. Fast-forward to 2023 and outdoor golf is becoming a thing of the past.

“It is simulator golf, which is a full swing, real golf balls real golf clubs that you swing and hit into a screen and then the software takes over and projects the ball onto a screen which you could be playing in a real-life golf course,” Shaffer said.

Co-owner of Next Level Golf, Joe Shaffer said new and veteran players get a real feel for golf and says this facility will be perfect for anyone trying to advance their skills in the sport.

“It will give you plenty of ball data once you do swing the ball there will be a camera that replays your swing every time, and you can see the spin on it, the rotation, if you hit it fat if you hit it thin if you hit it on the heel or on the toe,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer said there will be five bays to choose from and said bringing your own clubs is preferred but they will have some in-house to use, and with hundreds of courses to choose from, Shaffer says you’ll feel like you’re there.

“We’ve got golf courses in Canada, we’ll have golf courses of course from the USA, we’ll have them in the UK, and Australia,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer said initially he and his wife were doing this to improve their golf game, but quickly decided they wanted to share the one-of-a-kind experience with the public.

“Maybe we can bring it to the community because we realized that Wichita Falls needs something for adults to do, and it’ll be a great time for family and friends if you just want to have some fun, or you want to play a serious match with a friend, it’ll be all spectrums, and it’ll be a lot of fun,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer said once doors open, he’s hoping his business is a hole-in-one when it comes to success.

Shaffer said they plan on beginning construction in March and is estimating it to take roughly between 45 and 60 days. Next Level Golf will be opening in Wayne Center, the same plaza as Chipotle.

If you’d like more information on how to sign up for a membership or to find out what all Next Level Golf is offering, click here.