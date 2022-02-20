WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department has released details of the Sunday morning fire that occurred near the intersection of 10th and Baylor Streets.

At approximately 9:37 a.m. Sunday, February 20, the WFFD responded to a structure fire in the 1700 block of 10th Street.

First responders to the scene reported a two-story wood-framed business showing heavy smoke and fire.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Jared Burchett, the building was converted into a business and had multiple add-on portable structures in the rear. The building was reported to be vacant and unsecure.

The building sustained heavy damage, resulting in the roof and walls collapsing during the fire. A neighboring building sustained minor damage from the fire.

Wind blowing from the south during the fire caused fire brands to ignite grass fires in the alleyway between 9th and 10th Streets.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

In all, there were five engines, two trucks, two squads, two ambulances, one brush truck, Battalion 1, Safety Officer, Fire Marshal’s Office and Chief of Department working this incident, as well as members from the Battalion 3 group.

There were a total of 33 fire personnel on scene during the 3rd alarm.

The fire took approximately six hours to control, extinguish and secure the structure. Once controlled, fire crews from throughout the city rotated out at the scene to completely extinguish hot spots.

The fire remains under investigation at this time. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.