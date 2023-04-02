IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Shopping sprees are just about every girl’s dream. But for two Iowa Park natives, they shop and now run their own storefront.

“Feel like our dreams are finally coming true,” Breezy Boutique co-owner Shelby Hernandez said.

Breezy Boutique has opened its doors! Shelby Hernandez started about four years ago selling out of a trailer. After the business grew, she knew she couldn’t operate by herself and asked Kaloni Wuthrich to help.

“Starting all over from being in the trailer to being in to a storefront is a lot but we’re very excited on it. It’s going to be great,” Wuthrich said.

But the boutique is more than just a storefront for Hernandez. It reminds her of the days spent shopping with her best friend Brea Moore. Brea passed away from cancer but Hernandez makes sure to keep her memory alive.

“I just want people to know the meaning of our boutique and everything that it means to me is in Brea’s honor. I just want everybody to remember her and how amazing she was, and I know she’d be all in here loving it,” Hernandez said.

“She was a great person, she did a bunch of stuff around the community so I felt really honored when Shelby asked me to help her,” Wuthrich said.

Now opened to honor Brea, they also offer the latest shirts, jewelry, bows, and more!

“We’re exploring day and night of just adding stuff and building things. Shelby’s husband helped build a bunch of stuff inside for our racks and everything,” Wuthrich said.

So whether you’re looking for a gift or something new for a night out, there’s plenty to choose from at Breezy boutique.

“We love Iowa Park. Our small town always supports each other and we love that they’re always so supportive. We knew they would come out and we love them all for coming and supporting us,” Hernandez said.

Brea’s mother and brother were at the grand opening, and they said they are touched by how much Shelby keeps up with remembering Brea.

The store is open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.