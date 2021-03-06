New Jerusalem Baptist Church hopes to help vaccinate underrepresented section of WF community

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New Jerusalem Baptist Church is filling its list for the church’s vaccination clinic next Saturday.

The church has partnered with the Community Healthcare Center to distribute 150 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

This clinic also acts as a way to bring the vaccine to the often forgotten side of the tracks in Wichita Falls.

More than 30,000 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in Wichita County.

There have been several vaccination clinics in Wichita Falls since the approval of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“The first vaccination clinic was given at the state hospital. Well, most elderly people don’t drive. Therefore, transportation is a problem to get that far out. Even to the ag center over from the Eastside and Northside of town, that’s a problem,” Mary Ann Merriex, New Jerusalem Baptist Church Health Ministries, said.

Though, unlike other vaccine clinics in the county, there is no waitlist for New Jerusalem’s clinic.

Whoever signs up prior to the clinic has a guaranteed spot for the vaccine.

Merriex said she has tried to get people on the Northside of town to sign up to receive the vaccine, but misinformation has made Black people wary of it.

“Some people are just uneducated on what’s going on. COVID is new to me. But I understand that it’s killing black and brown people. And I understand that the vaccine is working,” Merriex said.

Resident Valerie Rhodes wanted to sign up for the vaccine, but won’t be available for the clinic.

She said she understands why people won’t sign up for the vaccine.

“There’s a history of this country of medicine not being fair to Black people. For us, we’re at a church. If you’re a believer, God’s not gonna lead you astray so you need to listen to what the holy spirit is telling you,” Rhodes said.

If it’s not the Holy Spirit, then something is telling these people to sign up to receive the vaccine.

Time slots for the clinic will be given out after the sign up deadline which will be Sunday.