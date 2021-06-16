New Jerusalem Baptist Church leaders marvel at progress of new building

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Food distribution,

“It’ll be more convenient and it’s a larger area for storage. So we’ll be able to do more over there,” New Jerusalem Baptist Church Food Distribution leader Barbara Sapp said.

Clothing distribution,

“With people being shut in, I think a lot of people are cleaning out their closet. We’ve got an abundance of clothes right now so we need the people to come on out and get them,” New Jerusalem Baptist Church Clothing Distribution leader Deborah Jackson said.

And healthcare ministry.

“Our goal is to have another vaccination clinic around flu clinic time,” New Jerusalem Baptist Church Health Ministry leader Mary Ann Merriex said.

All of this and much more will be included in New Jerusalem’s new Family Life Center.

“We mean life,” New Jerusalem Baptist Church Pastor Reverend Angus Thompson said.

“We envision the seniors coming in the mornings on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, coming in to exercise and to do things. That’s health, that’s for health.”

Along with that, Thompson also hopes to host basketball camps for kids along with other events in the church’s different ministries.

The previous building where the church hosted these ministries was burned in a fire in January.

But this building brings new life to the church and can contribute greatly to the church’s newest healthcare ministry.

“Community health is vitally important for all of us whether you’re black, white, brown.

We are looking forward to our health personnel in the church all chipping in along with the health personnel in the community,” Thompson said.

“We’re hoping also to get equipment. If a nurse practitioner comes, she can look at a newborn up to 100 years old. We don’t want to discriminate on age. We’re hoping to serve everybody,” Merriex said.

While Thompson says the journey to get the building up has been longer than expected, it’s all worth it to give the community the church presence that it deserves.

“If the church, if it can’t do anything else, plant some peas or beans so everybody can get some peas and beans,” Thompson said.

“If we can serve as a symbol of a fruit-bearing church maybe we can inspire others to do the same thing.”

A new building emerges but the mission remains the same: Love God and love and serve his people.

Thompson hopes to be done with the building in the next 60 days but could take longer than that.