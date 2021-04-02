New Jerusalem Baptist Church prepares for second COVID-19 vaccination clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church has announced plans for a second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 10.

The church is partnering with the Community Healthcare Center for this clinic. The first clinic was held last month. Rev. Angus Thompson said the clinic exceeded the church’s wildest expectation.

If you attended the first vaccination clinic, you were given a shot record that can be used at the church to receive the second dose. Thompson said the morning will be devoted to those who have received their first shot. He is in discussion with the Community Health Center about the possibility of using the afternoon for those who have not received a vaccination

. New Jerusalem is a located at 1420 Borton Lane.