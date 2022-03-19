WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than two years after a fire burned down the annex at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church, leaders were excited to cut the ribbon on the new building.

Members of the community gathered to see the new Family Life Center.

Plans for the center include things that contribute to a better life like a nurse’s office, food pantry, basketball court, and classes for senior citizens. Ministry leaders say this building will make it easier for all of these ministries to reach the community.

“I’m just grateful that the Lord has allowed us to see this day and to see this completed, and he is faithful to his word. We were sad when our old building burned and we did have tears when the old building burned but now we have tears of joy,” New Jerusalem Baptist Church Rev. Angus Thompson said.

Thompson is excited to put the new building to good use and says some activities have been scheduled but will have a meeting soon to ensure future activities do not conflict.