New Jerusalem church members praise days after fire burns annex

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was the first service held at New Jerusalem Baptist Church since their annex caught fire just a few days ago.

It was a day which many would think would be somber, but the people of New Jerusalem Baptist Church spent Sunday realizing the hidden blessing in all of this.

The parking lot was just about completely filled up with cars Sunday morning and everyone who crossed paths with Rev. Angus Thompson after the service had encouraging words about the situation.

Thompson echoed how important today was to the healing process.

“Everything was great, full of power, and our members are unified,” Thompson said. “We just feel mighty, mighty good about what’s going on.”

New Jerusalem used the old building for storage, youth services and many other things.

They will soon have a meeting with the insurance company to fully assess the damages by the fire.

Thompson said this is a blessing in disguise in some ways. and the New Jerusalem name is now plastered everywhere with the news of their building, and he feels that can help spread the message they want to get out there.