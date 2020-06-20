New Jerusalem helps beat the heat with 15th annual AC installation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local church is still doing all they can to keep Texomans cool during the hot summer days.

Deacon Charles Morgan with New Jerusalem helped kick start this program 15 years ago, and they haven’t slowed down since.

Now they can put up to about five or six new air conditioning units for those in need per week.

Anyone can call up adult protective services to request an AC unit and those with New Jerusalem do all they can do help everyone in 12 different counties.

Deacon’s Morgan and Johnnie Williams see the need during the Texas summers and just want to do all they can to help.

“To see that, and to see that people are living like that is just… it touches your heart to where you want to do it, you’ll go through anything you have to to get it done,” Deacon Williams said.

“If you can cool one room, then it’s a good thing,” Deacon Morgan said.

If you want to help with purchasing an AC unit to be installed or just want to get involved… You can reach out to New Jerusalem reverend Angus Thompson.

