New Jerusalem members host meetings with the community to talk about race relations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL ) — In Wichita Falls, a church community that rebuilt after a fire in January 2020 which caused over $100 thousand in damages, is trying to bring all walks of life from the community to sit and hold meetings along with W.F.P.D. and other city officials as well.

Rev. Angus Thompson said having an open-minded and direct conversation with one another can slowly make a change in people’s prejudices as well as ideas they have been taught their whole life.

“We are hoping not only with the city we can get our churches involved we would like for our churches to get off the sideline and become more active in trying to eradicate some of the problems we all are now seeing,” Thompson said.

One meeting has been held with W.F.P.D Cheif Manuel Borrego and officers June 29, but further meetings have been delayed due to an uprise in COVID-19 cases.

The reverend said he knows it’s a long journey and the first steps need to be taken. The sub-committee will take place Thursday, July 9, to discuss how to approach the city council and the school board.