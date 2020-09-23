New jewelry store calls downtown home amid pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While some business owners are having to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others are able to utilize their quarantined time to come up with business plans and ways to open their own brick and mortars.

With these changes, many businesses have decided to move their locations downtown, such is the case with Dear Heart Jewelry.

“We have handcrafted jewelry, locally printed apparel, leather goods, prayer journals and other home goods too,” Dear Heart Jewelry Owner Nichole Kirk said.

Kirk started her business back in 2013, and it has been growing ever since, so much so that she is now able to open up her own shop in the heart of downtown.

“I just thought it was the perfect location. It’s right across the park. We can walk everywhere whenever we want to go to lunch,” Kirk said. “The people, I don’t know there’s just something about being downtown that’s just really special.”

Something several business owners also said they have noticed over the past few months. Dear Heart Jewelry sells merchandise to over 400-stores nationwide, and like other businesses, they’ve taken a hit due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Kirk said, thankfully, this was not a big enough hit to go in the red.

“When COVID hit, our wholesale kind of went silent, obviously because all of the boutiques shut down, but our retail actually increased a lot,” Kirk said. “Which is really good for us, and so we’ve actually held pretty stable throughout the pandemic, which has been nice.”

Not only does Kirk serve customers, but she’s also serving someone much greater than the average consumer.

“I really think that people just really like our message and what we’re about. Creating conversations about Jesus, and they just need that now more than ever. I really just think people connected with our message and our mission,” Kirk said.

A message and mission that Kirk said she will continue to spread throughout the community to bring a brighter light to downtown in these dark times.

Dear Heart Jewelry is located at 807 8th St., next door to Healthy’s Downtown. They are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.