Volcano Korean BBQ is planning to open this spring at the former location of Pho Corner.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new Korean restaurant is planning to open on Midwestern Parkway this spring.

Volcano Korean BBQ is in the process of renovating the former Pho Corner at 3110 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls.

There is no set opening date, but according to the manager, the restaurant is aiming to open toward the end of April or beginning of May.

The restaurant will serve traditional and authentic Korean dishes. The Facebook page says the food will be fresh and all-you-can-eat.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more about this upcoming restaurant.