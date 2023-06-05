ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — While the city of Electra grows, leadership roles are changing.

“I’m getting ready to retire at the end of August, we’ve reached out started the search process to replace me, and we’ve had several applicants, we’ve done one interview and are fixing to do more coming up in the near future and the Police Chief has resigned as well, he’s taken another job somewhere else so there will be new leadership there as well,” City Administrator Steve Bowlin said.

City Administrator Steve Bowlin said retirement was something that had been on his mind and feels now it’s time. He adds that Electra Police Chief Terry Wooten will be resigning to take on a new role in his own life. As for Bowlin, he’s been city administrator since 2015, taking over at a critical time for the city.

“There’s a lot of things we struggled with,” Bowlin said. “A lot of compliance issues with the TCEQ so we’re currently in good standing with them, it is good to have that going.”

Since Bowlin’s start in 2015, he’s also accomplished a lot.

“We’ve refurbished the South Water Tower, we’re currently refurbishing the new water tower, lots of line replacements and things going on, we’ve refurbished this building that we’re currently in now so we could be here,” Bowlin said.

Improvements that Electra residents like Cody Vickers say are a job well done.

“Steve’s a great guy, and I’m on the fire department with Steve, and Steve’s a great guy,” Vickers said. “He’s done a great job.”

The Mayor and Commissioners are working to fill the City Administrator role, while Bowlin and the Police Department work to name a new Police Chief, he said they are looking to promote within.

“We’re fixing to go out immediately to try and find someone,” Bowlin said. “We will put someone in charge temporarily until we can get someone in place.”

All in all, he said Electra will remain a great and safe place to live.

“If you’re looking for a place to work at, or looking for things to do for people to help out, there’s more opportunity in this town than I think all of the surrounding towns,” Vickers said.

“We’ve got a lot of good folks here in town, and you know, we’ve got a nice quiet community, so we expect change,” Bowlin said. “We like change.”

Bowlin is set to retire on August 31, and he said they plan to announce the Interim Police Chief in the coming days.