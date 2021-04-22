New location allows NTX Area United Way to offer services from under one roof

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—It was a big day for North Texas Area United Way officials, after partnering with the Work Services Corporation.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this morning to officially open the new building.

United Way is responsible for investing in local programs while striving to create a better picture for the community.

North Texas Area United Way board chair, Amber Reed said this move will allow them to offer all of their services under one roof.

“Before, our 2-1-1 offices and our United Way offices were separated and now we have everyone under one roof and so it created a better community and were all able to work together better to take care of our community,” Reed said.

The new location is located at 3401 B Armory Road, right next door to the VITA tax site.