New Mane Event horse unveiled on Southwest Parkway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another painted horse has been added to the collection of Mane Event horses around Wichita Falls.

The horse was unveiled at All American Car Wash on Southwest Parkway by local artist Katie Britt.

Britt was chosen to paint the horses by Larry Ayres, the owner of All American Super Car Wash. Britt says it was an emotional experience because she always wanted to paint a horse and now she gets to present her artwork at a prevalent location.

“It’s amazing. It’s overwhelming. I just hope that it brings a little bit of joy to everybody as they drive by. That they point it out, that they get out and take pictures with their kids, that it’s something that they can be proud of for Wichita Falls,” Britt said.

The horse is called ‘Born to Be Wild’ and is part of a public arts project put on by Leadership Wichita Falls called Mane Event.

Businesses buy horses and have local artists decorate them and all the proceeds go to local nonprofits.