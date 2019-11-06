New mayor elected in Bowie

In the race for the head of the city, Bill Miller defeated incumbent Gaylynn Burris.

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL)— There were three races up for grabs during today’s election, and two new faces will be taking a seat at the table, but all three winners are ready to get to work.

In the race for the head of the city, Bill Miller defeated incumbent Gaylynn Burris.



Miller said he wants to bring the city together.

“I’d like to strive to bring harmony, most importantly to the city council, city manager, and the mayor and all of the city employees,” Miller said. “I feel like they’ve been affected in a negative way because of so much negativity going on.”

City council Precinct 1 northward saw Diana Higgins defeat Michael Christmas.



Higgins will take the place of Arlene Bishop.



Bishop wasn’t available for comment Tuesday.

In the city council Precinct 2 southward race, incumbent Jason Love defeated challenger Jason Johnson.



With the city of Bowie currently under scrutiny for the way it handled the new city customer service center and a Texas Rangers inquiry underway looking into allegations that city leaders possibly violated the Texas municipal procurement laws in the remodeling of the old Legend Bank building, Love said it’s important to regain the trust of the community.

“Trust is an important factor. We’re going to have to earn it. All of the council members are going to have to earn it and show them that we are there for what’s best for them. We’re there working for them,” Love said.

And with two new faces and one returning face, it’s now their job to build that trust from the community.

These three winners will be sworn in at the next city council meeting which would be next Monday but Veteran’s Day could delay that.