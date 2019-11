BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — A new mayor, a new councilor, and a re-elected incumbent will be sworn in Tuesday night in Bowie.

Bill Miller was elected as the new mayor in the November election, after beating Gaylynn Burris.

Jason Love will keep his precinct 2 southward seat.

And Diana Higgins will be the new voice for precinct 1.

After the oaths of office are taken, the council will elect its mayor pro-tem.

They will also consider hiring an architect for the new city offices.