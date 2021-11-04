New medical facility on tap at old Wichita General site

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been almost a decade since Wichita General Hospital at 8th and Brook was demolished.

Since then the land has remained vacant and unused. Now there is a plan to build a new medical facility on that site.

The Wichita County-City of Wichita Falls Hospital Board has called a special meeting for Nov. 10 to hear the proposal from United Regional Health Care System for the construction of a new orthopedic/sports medicine facility.

The agenda for the meeting calls for a vote on the proposal and to approve a contract for the construction.

Wichita General Hospital was abandoned in 2009 after the hospital board four years earlier voted to consolidate United Regional’s two campuses, and renovate and expand the hospital on 11th Street.

There was talk of converting the old hospital into an assisted living or retirement center, and the city tried to find a buyer for the building but gave up after a year and a half.

It was demolished in the summer of 2013.