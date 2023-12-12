WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New menu items are making their way to Whataburger menus all across the nation.

The national chain has plans to add boneless wings and iced coffee to their menus, a shift manager at the Whataburger on McNeil said.

The boneless wings, or Whatachick’n Bites, will be available at the McNeil location starting January 1, joining other franchises across the state. While the wings are already available at select locations in San Antonio, Wichita Falls Whataburger officials said that their reemergence will be state-wide at the start of the new year.

Whata-lovers will be able to purchase the wings in regular or buffalo style.

Additionally, iced coffees will be coming to Whataburgers across the nation next year.

While there is no official release date for nearby locations, the manager said the coffees should be introduced to the menu sometime in 2024.