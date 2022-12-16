WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Food truck owners of Tacos y Tortas El Pelon get a brick and mortar to bring authentic Mexican food located next to Sheppard Air Force Base.

“We see this place, we like it and we try to bring something close to them but the same for the community, for Wichita Falls,” Barbarita’s Owner Adriana Saldana said.

With their food truck business booming and a good chunk of customers being from the base, Saldana said bringing a full menu, full bar to the area will save airmen a commute to downtown.

“Our daughter is in the airforce. She tells us how sometimes the base is far from the city or things they can do. So we decide to open a restaurant in this area,” Saldana said.

People can belt their best Vincente Fernandez voice on karaoke nights, Noches Latinas, Or Latin Nights, to dance and enjoy along with traditional dishes.

“Chile rellenos, regular quesadilla, tacos and tortas. This is a full menu for everything,” Saldana said.

The hard work has paid off for Saldana. She said she’s excited to see her grow in her business career and hopes the community continues to support.

“It’s hard work. Sometimes we work 17 to 19 hours a day. We like it, we enjoy it and we see the answer for the community it’s why we try to keep it a lot better. And, I think we can keep it up because keep up the other two full locations because they are really busy,” Saldana said.

Saldana is expecting to open in about two weeks as she works with the health department and TABC. Give the Facebook page a follow by clicking here.

Para escuchar Adriana en español click aqui: