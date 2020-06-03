New Mexican restaurant opens, hopes to do well in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Another restaurant celebrating its grand opening is Los Primos, located at 3139 Seymour Highway. Manager Cesar Gonzalez said after running the first Los Primos restaurant in Lewisville, he and his cousin decided to open up another location here in Wichita Falls.

Los Primos opened last Friday and Gonzalez said the community has been very supportive so far. Los Primos offers a wide variety of Mexican and American food, Gonzalez said he’s excited to see how well the restaurant does.

“The first customer came here then posted to their Facebook and all their friends see it, and they say we’ll come and try it so Saturday we got very busy,” Gonzalez.

Los Primos hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.