New Mexican restaurant to open in old Zocalo’s building

UPDATE: Sept. 9, 2019 2:18 p.m.

According to Rodd Womble at Domain Real Estate, Fiesta Mariachi (located in the old Zocalos building) is expected to be open by October.

A new restaurant is looking to open its door in the next month or so, and many Texomans may remember the old Zocalos building, next to Samurai of Tokyo, that has been vacant for nearly 15 years now.

It now has new owners and will be called Fiesta Mariachi where she said folks can expect great authentic Mexican food, and they can also expect a good clean family atmosphere.

Zocalo’s closed down back in the early 2000s and has been vacant ever since—that is until now.

“I really hope that we get to be the one on one customer service. I don’t want to be the next Mexican restaurant that comes and goes. I plan to come and plan to stay, I feel like I want people to get to know us,” owner Alejandra Ortega said.

Ortega owns another restaurant in Early, Texas, and said her experience is what will make this new restaurant successful.

“I feel that we come from a hard-working family and successful business comes from being a hard worker and I just feel that I know that I have the capability of running a restaurant like this and so do my partners,” Ortega said.

With several Mexican restaurants opening then closing after a short time, folks like resident Linda Silva are excited for the restaurant to open.

“I’m just glad that somebody is going to be there, and it’s not being wasted and hopefully put some jobs in the area,” Silva said.

“By judging from, after doing this for 35 years and doing a lot of restaurants, I can tell you they have what it takes to make it work. Their food, their quality, their service, everything they do is garnered toward that,” Womble said.

Rodd Womble is a commercial realtor with Domain Realty and said he’s excited to see this once vacant building come back to life.

“This is a great building with a great patio and the atmosphere is going to be nice. It has really changed here since this building was vacant,” Womble said.

It is now occupied by a family looking to spread love through food and fellowship.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

