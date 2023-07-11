WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After being named the lone finalist to become the 13th president of Midwestern State University, the appointment of a Texoma native and an alumna of MSU Texas is now official.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Tedd L. Mitchell, chancellor of the Texas Tech University System, officially appointed Stacia “Stacy” Haynie, Ph.D., to become the 13th President of MSU Texas.

According to a press release from MSU Texas, Haynie will begin her tenure as MSU Texas’ president effective August 1, 2023.

Haynie, originally from Henrietta, was unanimously selected as the lone finalist on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after a nationwide search to find the university’s 13th president following the departure of Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek after a short tenure with MSU Texas.

Haynie’s appointment became official after the 21-day waiting period required by Texas state law.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to be named president of my alma mater,” Haynie said after her appointment became official on Tuesday. “MSU Texas provided me an impeccable academic foundation that has served me well in my professional endeavors.”

Haynie is now set to return to her alma mater in Wichita Falls after spending 33 years at Louisiana State University.

While at LSU, Haynie served as Executive Vice President and Provost and Chief Academic Officer; Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences; Vice Provost for Academics and Planning; Associate and Interim Dean of the Graduate School and Department Chair, all while serving as the J.W. Annison Jr. Family Alumni Professor.

Haynie earned a pair of degrees from MSU Texas with a bachelor’s degree in theater, graduating summa cum laude in 1981, and also earned a master’s degree in political science in 1986. She received her doctorate in political science in 1990 from the University of North Texas.

“I look forward to partnering with the exceptionally talented faculty and staff to provide the same exceptional education I received to the students who—like me—claim MSU Texas as home,” Haynie said.

According to the press release, Haynie’s husband, Scott Haynie, was born and raised in Wichita Falls and earned a master’s degree from MSU Texas and a bachelor’s degree from UNT.

Together, Scott and Stacy Haynie established the Doyle and Leota Edwards Family Scholarship, which was created to support scholars of their alma mater in education with a preference for low-income students from Clay County.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.