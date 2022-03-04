VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The murals in downtown Vernon attract attention from across Texoma and now the reach is even further!

The Lincoln Center Education’s new mini-documentary set is to be released in a little less than two weeks.

Since the murals started popping up in Vernon, the word definitely began spreading all over.

“We already have people stopping on the side of the road to take pictures with our murals so I’m excited to see more people stopping as we get the word out about them,” Vernon Tourism and Main Street Director Amanda Lehman said. “It’s fun to be able to see articles about our murals popping up in Los Angeles and now in New York. Our history is being told.”

Starting with a phone call to the Wichita Falls Alliance of Arts and Culture, Lehman helped get the ball moving on all of this and Executive Director for the Alliance Ann Arnold-Ogden was ready for their vision.

“The leadership in Vernon to have this vision to understand and see how arts can play a role in the community development. I mean, a lot of large cities don’t see that,” Arnold-Ogden said.

With some of those larger cities taking notice, like the Lincoln Center based in New York.

“We’re at a moment right now when small communities in America, middle America, is just talking less to coastal America or urban America, so it’s important to create that kind of dialogue, but I think we are talking about a lot of the same things,” Instructional Design and Delivery at Lincoln Center Education Associate Director John Holyoke said.

Talks like that inspire the mini-documentary titled ‘Welcome to Vernon, Texas’ on how they used the power of the arts to build bridges.

“We have more in common as we have we have our separate conversations than we think and the arts are a great way to start talking community to community again,” Holyoke said.

And, what better way to show off the community of Vernon?

The birthplace of Roy Orbison and home to his mural. The hibiscus capital of Texas. And, the legendary Harvey Dean, who sold tamales on the streets of Vernon and put three kids through college.

“It doesn’t take a lot but as long as these communities are really true to their own history, their own stories, the work is made just that much more powerful when artists are involved,” Arnold-Ogden said.

Whether you’re visiting for the first time or driving down Main Street in Vernon again, the power of the murals is always showing.

“It’s still just humbling to drive down Main Street and see two beautiful murals that were not there before. So, I’m just so, so grateful. That’s the word that resonates with me, grateful for them helping us make a dream become a reality,” Lehman said.

Now hoping this story can spread across the country and inspire others.

“I’m also excited to see other small communities follow in our footsteps and see the impact that something like this could make. I don’t think any of us truly knew what a difference this would make for Vernon and how far of a reach it would have,” Lehman said.

Click here to register for the Zoom watch party.