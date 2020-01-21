New minimum purchase age for tobacco effective immediately

FILE – This Aug. 28, 2017 file photo shows cigarettes displayed on a store shelf in New York. With a new law enacted in December 2019, anyone under 21 can no longer legally buy cigarettes, cigars or any other tobacco products in the U.S. It also applies to electronic cigarettes and vaping products that heat a liquid containing nicotine. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued a statement about the federal minimum purchase age of tobacco products.

Effective immediately, retailers must not sell tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.

This includes cigarettes, cigars, and e-cigarettes.

Just last month, the President signed legislation which amended the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, which raised the federal minimum age to 21 for purchasing tobacco products.

The Food and Drug Administration’s enforcement of the federal minimum age of purchase for tobacco products is ongoing.

To date, the agency has conducted more than one million compliance checks of tobacco retailers.