New mural downtown hopes to inspire and offer hope to the community

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—What started as a backdrop for one senior’s photos has now been transformed into another addition to the beautiful artwork downtown.

Backdoor Production Coordinator, Gaya Khmoyan is someone who is just beaming with positivity, which even if you haven’t talked to her, is obvious by just looking at her artwork.

“Its inspiring, because hope is a very universal concept. It’s a language that anybody can hear and that anybody can speak,” Khmoyan said.

Her newest piece does just that, offers hope. Something we all need during these trying times.

“I think this idea in specifically creating this type of structure and home for words of wisdom and inspiration is important because regardless of what circumstances are even though they appear that they can cut down all the flowers, they can’t stop the spring from coming,” Khmoyan said.

“Backdoor Blossom” was created after one local senior asked to use the blank wall to draw 2020 with chalk. Khmoyan decided it was the perfect backdrop for a blossoming tree, and hoped others would pick up the chalk and add their own positive messages, and that’s exactly what happened.

“Its a tree of hope and the words that everyone is actually writing are inspirations are blossoming to hopefully keep the tree growing during this time,” Artistic Director, Michael Sherry said.

Sherry was heartened when he saw messages like “We will rise again” “Hope is a feather” and even “Storms clear paths” and with Tuesday night’s rain washing away some of the messages, Sherry said that became the perfect opportunity to wipe the slate clean and start over.

“With rain and water it’s a washing, it’s a cleansing and rejuvenation. We don’t necessarily look at the rain coming down and go oh no it washed away, that’s why we did the tree in permanent paint,” Sherry said.

Showing that starting over is not all bad, but can be an opportunity to create new beginnings

The building is located right in front of the Backdoor Theatre at 501 Indiana Ave, Sherry and Khmoyan encourage the public to come out and add something to inspire and encourage.