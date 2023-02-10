A picture of an outdoor stage at the new City Limits Music and Sports Venue in Wichita Falls. PHOTO CREDIT: Dylan Jimenz/KFDX

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As one business prepares to close its doors, a new business is in the works to bring live music to The Falls in a familiar location.

City Limits Stage and Sports venue is set to open in the old High Dive location which was the original Jordan Craft BBQ location at 7503 Seymour Hwy closed back in December.

The new live music venue owner says it will bring a family environment and that an outdoor venue is something that Wichita Falls needs for more live concerts.

“Back in the early 2000s there were some great spaces around here and they don’t exist anymore,” Branden Shiplet Director of City Limits Stage and Sports said. “So, I want to bring that back to Wichita Falls and I want people to have something to do.”

When the opportunity came for Branden Shiplet, he didn’t shy away from bringing back a stage that many have stood on.

“Really glad to get the phone call,” Shiplet said. “I mean, this is something that’s always kind of been in the back of my mind anyways. And so, actually having the opportunity to step in and help out that’s great for me.”

The Vernon native said the venue will serve not just concerts but for music festivals, food truck battles, and a few other things.

“We’ll finish out the two sand volleyball pits and on the north side of the property, we’ll put in a Wiffle ball field,” Shiplet said. “We’ll have your common games, cornhole boards, washer pits, horseshoes.”

Though still in the clean-up phase, Shiplet said acts have been lined up for the mid-April opening but won’t spill who you can expect just yet.

Shiplet calls on music lovers to come to support all acts and future events

“This is all dependent on the local people,” Shiplet said. “We need this Wichita Falls community, the Texoma area, we need you guys to come out and support.”

Shiplet said the venue is in the works to have a Cinco De Mayo party with food trucks and a Tejano group.

Shiplet also wants community feedback and any suggestions for artists to bring. You can email him at branden@citylimitsevents.com.

You can also rent the space for a private event by emailing booking@citylimitsevents.com