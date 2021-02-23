New online vaccine sign-up system for Health District near completion

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is one step closer to having its new online system for vaccination appointments.

According to a press release, the original waiting list is being transferred to the new

system on Tuesday.

Individuals who were previously signed up on the original waiting list will receive a

text message from an unknown, or out of area number.

Officials said this text message is legitimate and will provide further instructions on how to register with the new system.

The online system is called Luminare, which will allow people to fill out registration forms and schedule their appointment. After vaccination clinics, all data will be saved and sent to ImmTrac2, the Texas Immunization Registry.

With the registry requiring data to be input into its system 24 hours after a dosage is administered, this helps the health district save staff time and administer more vaccines at each clinic.