New organization looks to empower 100 women

by: Ara Washburn

WICHITA FALLS

An organization established in states across America has made it to Wichita Falls.

Impact 100 is a model base organization that started June and is comprised of 100 women who want to make an impact for a local non-profit.

Impact 100 started last June as a way to empower women in the community and make an impact on local non-profits. The organization continues to grow towards its goal of obtaining 100 women to come together to help their community. Those 100 women each donate $1,000 for a grand total of $100,000 to give as a grant to one local non-profit each year.

“Our goal is 100 women in the first year so that we’ll have $100,000,” marketing and website chair Amber Reed said. “If we get 150 women that’d be great, we’d have $150,000. If we get 50 women in the first year then we’ll do a $50,000 grant. But every donation that each woman gives goes towards that grant for that non-profit so it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Once they’ve achieved their maximum number of members and received all donations, Impact 100 comes together to vote on which local non-profit they believe needs their help and the non-profit with the majority vote receives the grant.

Reed said the grant could be for any kind of non-profit but there are guidelines Impact 100 has to follow for the non-profit that is included on their website https://www.impact100wf.org/

