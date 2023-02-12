NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — The streets of Nocona are brightly lit with green, gold and purple and will stay that way this week as the town celebrates its 13th annual Mardi Gras Nocona style.

Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, is the taste of Mardi Gras Nocona style as several restaurants in town transform their menu for one day only, adding a little bit of Nawlins to Nocona. The events have it all from fancy costumes, masks, a cajun-style meal and the presentation of the Mardi Gras king and queen.

The festivities will run all week, culminating in one big Mardi Gras parade on Saturday.

Click here for a complete list of events.