New owners have big plans for old White Sanitarium

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—In almost every small town you visit you’re likely to hear several spooky stories about old buildings that once were home to patients fighting mental illness. Places that could still be home to several spirits or entities.

Well just like those stories, the old White Sanitarium holds many creepy stories of paranormal activity for nearly a century. But that’s not scaring away one couple looking to turn it into a blast from the past.

Aubrey Jollotta and his wife were on a mission to move into either an old courthouse, hospital or even an old school building. Well, now their search is over because they are the newest owners of a building that carries so many stories.

“One day we were just on Zillow and this house popped up and the same day that it popped up we came and looked at the house and the very next day we submitted an offer,” Jollotta said.

Fast forward to a year later and the Jolottas have been hard at work renovating the old tuberculosis hospital in the 1920s before being turned into a drug and alcohol rehab in the ’30s, ’40s, and ’50s. But the Jollotas still have a long way to go.

“For us, it really has to do with, we want to live in here and get a feel for where things should be before we actually start, so we’ve been doing little things like moving stuff from here to there,” Jollotta said.

Jollotta said he plans for the bottom part of the building to serve as almost a “museum”, he wants visitors to walk in and be taken back in time, all the way back to the 1920s.

“We’re basically just developing it as we go and explore all of our options. Basically from the time that you enter this property we want you to feel exactly like you’ve walked back into the 1920s,” Jollotta said.

With such an old building a big reputation of being home to several spirits, Jollotta said he hasn’t seen anything, but he has heard something that confused him at first.

“We do have some anomalies in the house, which if you’re not familiar with this house you wouldn’t be able to quite understand it and you’d think it would be a ghost,” Jollotta said.

Jollotta said after listening for a while, he realized they were able to hear a mechanics shop about a thousand yards away and said he even hears truckers from time to time and said he wouldn’t be living there if the did experience anything paranormal. So, with fear out of the way, the Jollottas are fully focused on bringing this hidden gem back to life.

The Jollottas ask that if anyone has any additional information on the old sanitarium or has any old pictures from over the years that you email them at AJSdaddy78@Yahoo.com