New party business opens amidst pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Another business that recently opened its doors is Board and Company.

Owner Jessica Edwards wanted to open up a one-stop-shop that caters to party necessities like balloons, charcuterie, and candy boards, among several other services.

Edwards said she’s utilized her time during the pandemic to get everything in order and said she’s hopeful that when things start to calm down her business will flourish.

“I knew that I was going to do this a few months ago before we really got into the pandemic. So, I think it was a great time to go ahead and open the business, and hopefully, after all of this is over with then I can really start booming and this will allow me to have a soft opening,” Edwards said.

Board and Company is located at 2302 Brook Avenue. Edwards said she painted the building bright pink so you can’t miss it.