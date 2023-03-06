PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — The woman who stepped up as interim superintendent for Petrolia CISD is now making that a permanent job title.

The school board selected Kenda Cox as the lone finalist for Superintendent last month and now she has officially signed a contract.

Cox wore many hats in the school district, including director of student services and elementary principal. She also served as the elementary principal in Montague, Windhtorst and Hamlin school districts.

Cox said she wants to create excellence across all portions of the district in the place she calls home.

“We’re just excited to be a part of Petrolia. I grew up in this area and my brother is the ag teacher here, he’s been here for almost 25 years and so it’s nice to be back home and getting to see my nieces and nephews and my kids growing up in this community,” Cox said.

Cox replaces David Hedges who stepped down as Superintendent in May 2022 after five years in that role.