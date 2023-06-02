WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What happens when you mix ping pong, tennis, and badminton? Well, you get a unique sport called pickleball.

What started as a way to pass time with family back in 1965 has rapidly grown over the years with over 70 thousand registered pickleball members worldwide, including some right here in Wichita Falls, and that growth has prompted one pickleball fanatic to open up a new Pickleball Hanger for all to enjoy.

Owner and long-time pickleball player, Amanda Chandler, said she believes the growth comes from more and more folks discovering just how easy the sport is, not only for those young and active but really for all ages young and old

Although it may look like it, these guys aren’t playing tennis, they’re playing a sport that has been around for decades called pickleball.

“You use a paddle and a Whiffle Ball, a plastic ball with holes you play it like tennis on a court with a net, it’s a whole lot of fun, and it’s taken off like wildfire,” Chandler said.

Chandler believes that’s because of how easy and accessible the sport is.

“It’s highly addictive anybody can play it in any age group you do not have to be athletic you do not have to have a clue how to play any racket sports anybody can do it, it’s a load of fun, and it’s a great social hour,” Chandler said.

Not to mention, beneficial to your health as well.

“We have had several people that have lost some weight doing this, they’re getting a workout without ever realizing they’re working out because you’re having so much fun doing it, so it’s just a lot of fun you’ve got to try it out,” Chandler said.

And thanks to Chandler, now you have the ability to play whenever you want, and if you’ve never played before?

“You can walk in not knowing anything about it there’s always somebody here willing to teach you i will teach you myself we have beginner lessons at six o’clock on Mondays, so you’re on the court with nothing but beginners and there’s no stress, you’re not sitting there going ‘oh I can’t play like them’,” Chandler said.

And who knows, you could discover a new passion, all while staying active and healthy.

The new Pickleball Hanger is located at 5200 Henry S Grace Freeway and is open seven days a week from 9 am to 9 pm. If you would like more information on the Pickleball Hanger and the classes they offer, click here.