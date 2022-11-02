WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s a fun new way to work up a sweat here in Wichita Falls, that new activity would be pole dancing!

1989 Pole opened Downtown in Big Blue a few weeks ago and owner Tarah Nyberg says she’s always wanted to open a place for anybody who loves to dance, wants to get fit and wants a confidence boost. She says once you come in and learn a few moves and make a few friends, you ‘ll be racing to come back for more.

“I really enjoy seeing the connection between people they don’t know each other and then you spend like an hour in a class and at the end you feel like you’ve made a friend and its like sometimes you go to exercise classes and you don’t really connect you just go there and you’re a little competitive with everybody else, I don’t really like exercising all that much and this has been the most fun exercise I’ve ever done in my life,” owner Tarah Nyberg said.

Aside from pole dancing 1989 Pole also offers belly dancing, you can find more information by clicking here.