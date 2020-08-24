New preschool coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Totally Kids Learning and Development is a new preschool that is coming to Wichita Falls in September.

Totally Kids Learning and Development is a full-day preschool program located at 4020 Rhea Rd. TKLD is planned to open in September, and it will run through May. TKLD is enrolling 3 and 4-year-olds. Class sizes will be limited to 15 students.

The objective of this new preschool program is to provide a solid foundation of school success among three and four-year-olds prior to entering the regular public school program.

“The program’s goal is to give students the opportunity to learn and develop by implementing a curriculum based on themes that change throughout the year, to facilitate learning through hands-on activities both teacher-led and student-led,” TKLD director and teacher Ashley Hodges said. “Lessons and activities in the areas of language and literacy, math, science, creative arts, gross and fine motor, and social skills will be implemented daily.”

Hodges is has her Bachelors in Education from Midwestern State University where she majored in early childhood education and minored in special education.

Hodges previously taught Kindergarten at City View Elementary.

The preschool program offers several options for two days a week (Tuesday and Thursday), three days a week (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday), and five days a week (Monday – Friday) to meet parent and student needs. Class times will run from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Doors will open for drop off at 7:45 a.m., and pick up will run until 3:30 p.m.

Tuition for TKLD runs as follows:

Two days (Tuesday, Thursday) – $195.00 per month

Three days ( Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) – $225.00 per month

Five days ( Monday – Friday) – $420.00 per month

Individual packaged snacks will be provided in the morning and afternoon. However, students must provide their own lunch each day.

For more information or to registrar your child click here.