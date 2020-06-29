New program to give Archer City High School students head start in medical field

In a time when healthcare professionals are needed more than ever, Archer City High School students will now have access to courses in the field.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a time when healthcare professionals are needed more than ever, Archer City High School students will now have access to courses in the field.

This fall, students who complete the Intro to the Nursing program at Archer City High School and have an interest to learn more will be able to do so with this new Certified Nurse’s Aide and Medical Assistance Program.

This pilot program is set to kick off this fall at Archer City High School, a partnership with Vernon College that is expected to give students a first, but big step to enter the medical field if they desire.

Principal Dr. John Sherrill said this will have a lasting impact on students.

“It’s an opportunity for them to get marketable skills while they are still in high school, it gives them college credit hours with Vernon College while they are satisfying requirements for graduation,” Sherrill said.

Both high school juniors and seniors can take part in these programs and receive college credits should they decide they want to continue on this career path.

Vernon College Continuing Education Coordinator of Allied Health Justin Sanders said this is important for a number of reasons, one being students earning credits for college-level classes.

“Students can come out of high school and make well over minimum wage, they already have a start that some people it takes until their 20s or 30s to get into,” Sanders said.

“For schools that are in more of a rural setting, it’s always a great opportunity when you can partner with somebody like Vernon College,” Sherrill said.

And it can be a win-win for both students and the college as students will receive hands-on experience and possibly stay in the program at Vernon College.

“It helps us catch those kids young and maybe they can stay in the area instead of running off to the metroplex and Houston,” Sanders said.

Sanders, as well as Sherrill, said not only will this benefit students in the program but the community as well as there is a constant need for healthcare professionals.

“The program is gonna benefit not only Archer City Independent School District and not only Vernon College, I think it is going to benefit the communities as well,” Sanders said. “The more healthcare workers we can get into the community especially right now during this COVID-19 era we need to get all those people when we can.”

This program is starting with one of each of the two courses in the fall but the goal is to grow to reach as many students as possible and add two of each.

Another big benefit of taking the course in high school is that there is no charge to students.

Officials are accepting applications right now for the instructor and if you’re interested follow this link.