New publisher to take over Archer County News

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) —A new publisher will take over one of Texoma’s oldest newspapers.

The Archer County News has been providing news and information to residents for more than 100 years, and soon another page in the paper’s history will be turned. Faithful readers may be sad to hear its current owners are retiring, but they will be happy to know the weekly paper will continue into its second century under new ownership.

Longtime Archer County residents Barbara and Jerry Phillips purchased the Archer County News in August of 2011 from Mike and Fran Lobpries, who owned the News for more than 30 years.

The News was established in 1908, and with the exception of a brief period during WWII has been in print ever since.

The Phillips say they are ready to retire and are relieved and happy they were able to find a buyer who will continue to publish a quality paper.

Blake Gumprecht will take ownership on January 2.

Editor Barbara Phillips said “We will miss all our customers tremendously and are so appreciative of our subscribers and advertisers over the years. It is a happy but sad time for us.”

Gumprecht is a former geography professor who returned to the newspaper business in 2017 after many years away.

He was a faculty member for 14 years at the University of New Hampshire and for two years at the University of South Carolina. His undergraduate degree is in journalism from the University of Kansas and he holds a Ph.D. in geography from the University of Oklahoma.

He edited a weekly newspaper in Alabama and worked as a reporter for daily newspapers in New Mexico and North Dakota before moving to Texas to buy the Archer County News.