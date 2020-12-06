New record store owner hopes to bring back ‘record store experience’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new record store has opened in Wichita Falls.

What started off as an idea has come to life and brings a nostalgic feeling back to the local music industry.

“I didn’t do any market research and I didn’t really do anything other than just have it as an idea that I thought would be a beautiful thing,” Johnny Robertson, Warbonnet Records owner, said.

The sound of a needle dropping on a record is unlike any other. Music has become easier to access over the years thanks to computers, and record stores have become almost obsolete. The nostalgic longing for vinyl records is what inspired Robertson to open Warbonnet Records.

“When digital music happened, record stores started going away and people eventually realized they miss their vinyl records,” Robertson said. “But they also realize they miss the record store experience and so that’s what kind of what we’re about.”

Flipping through familiar records and discovering some new artists are just one component of the record store experience.

Robertson said his bestsellers are 70’s, 80’s and 90’s hard rock, but he has a wide range of genres spanning from Smokey Robinson to John Denver, from Van Morrison to Megadeth to Mariah Carey and Bon Jovi.

“Some people have a nostalgic response. We have a lounge so some people maybe just want to come in and listen,” Robertson said. “We’ve had people just sit back there and listen to records. It’s a learning experience so the record store’s always been a place where you share.”

With it only taking six weeks to open, Robertson said COVID-19 was a concern before he opened the store, but he also said customers have been respectful by wearing masks and social distancing.

“This would be an experience that would be needed in this kind of time where you want to,” Robertson said. “It’s an escape in some level. It just seemed like it would be comforting so actually. It’s what made me decide to move forward.”

Robertson said he hopes that Warbonnet Records will bring a sense of nostalgic comfort during a these troubling times.

Warbonnet Records is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday through Saturday, and it is located at 3401 Kemp Blvd. Suite M.

For more information about the store, click here.